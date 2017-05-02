Madhura Naik to enter ‘Tu Sooraj…’

IANS, Posted On : May 2, 2017 4:55 pm

MUMBAI

Actress Madhura Naik will be entering TV show “Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji”. She says she will be seen in traditional Indian avatar on the small screen for the first time.

“It’s for the first time that I will be sporting an Indian look on TV. So far I have only played urban roles and sported westernised looks. This is a first time for me and is quite challenging,” Madhura said in a statement.

The actress will be seen essaying the role of Palomi in the Star Plus show.

Talking about her character, Madhura said: “My character’s entry scene is when she is cooking puris on a stove and burner. For someone like me who isn’t entirely trained in cooking, it was fun to shoot for this character which is the complete opposite of me.”

As “Diya Aur Baati Hum” ended with the death of its lead pair Sooraj and Sandhya Rathi (played by actors Anas Rashid and Deepika Singh), “Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji” focuses on the journey of their children Ved, Vansh and Kanak Rathi.