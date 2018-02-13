Mac Duggal’s Endless Variety Shines At NYFW Fall 2018

Gowns in luscious colors of bright blue, yellow, red and silver, mingled with flowing wedding gowns in ivory, lingerie pieces, and elegant dresses in all sizes, made Mac Duggal’s sometimes playful, but always unique creations on the catwalk Feb. 10, at the Angel Orensanz Center in New York, NY, engaging.

Mac Duggal, who came to the U.S. at the age of 23, continued his engagement with rich, royal, and opulent traditions of his home country with a contemporary design esthetic, his website says.

Ieena Duggal, Mac Duggal’s daughter, has played an integral part in brand development. Spending endless hours when growing up going through Mac Duggal catalogs and magazines and day dreaming about wearing the beautiful garments, shifted to wearing the gowns and then to creating them. Her first collection debuted in 2015 and was “designed for every woman” says the website, which notes that one philosophy she lives by is to ‘embrace change.’ And it certainly showed in this Fall 2018 collection.

The Mac Duggal brand has been featured in leading magazines, and worn by an “A list celebrities, TV personalities, athletes, pageant titleholders and influencers globally,” the website says. This design house stands out also for its “entrance-making drama, feminine detailing and modern sensibility,” showcasing seasonal collections ranging from couture one-of-a-kind styles fabricated for red carpet, performance, stage and screen to cocktail dresses and gowns to mark special occasions and milestone moments.