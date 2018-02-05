LyondellBasell CEO Bob V. Patel appointed as Chairman of American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) announced today that Bhavesh (Bob) V. Patel, the Chief Executive Officer of LyondellBasell Industries had become the Council’s Chairman of the Board on Jan. 1.

“Advancing the understanding, value, and need for science- and risk-based decision-making in both the marketplace and public policy is central to our mission at ACC. As chief executive of one of the world’s largest plastics, chemicals, and refining companies, Bob possesses the insight and expertise to drive the continued expansion and prosperity of American chemistry in a global manufacturing future. His fiscal, strategic, and operational discipline; together with his leadership, will help ensure ACC’s continued success as we navigate an increasingly challenging political and regulatory environment,” Cal Dooley, President and CEO of ACC, stated in a press release.

Patel will chair his first ACC board meeting at the Council’s Washington D.C. headquarters on Feb. 7.

Patel became an officer of the organization in 2016 and served as the vice chairman of the board and the chairman of the board Finance, Audit, and Membership Committee.

Patel was first elected to ACC’s board of director’s in 2015, when he served as a member of the executive committee and became the chairman of the executive committee last year.

“Our industry is critical to advancing solutions to many of today’s most challenging global issues like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, and improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road today. This is an exciting time and I am honored to help tell our story and advocate for sensible policies that encourage growth and further competitiveness around the world,” said Patel.

As CEO of LyondellBasell, Patel has focused on the development and implementation of the next phase of the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Patel has overseen major capacity expansions at the company’s sites in the United States, including the construction of the company’s industry-leading Hyperzone high density polyethylene (HDPE) plant in La Porte, Texas, and the world’s largest propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant in Channelview, Texas – the largest single investment in the company’s history.

Under Patel’s leadership, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune Magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list for the first time this year.

Patel joined LyondellBasell in March of 2010 as the senior vice president of Olefins and Polyolefins – Americas, where he was one of the leaders who helped position the company to take advantage of the shale gas expansion in the U.S.

He was then promoted to executive vice president of Olefins and Polyolefins – Europe, Asia and International in October 2013 and appointed CEO in January 2015.

Prior to joining LyondellBasell, Patel worked for Chevron Corporation and its affiliates for more than 20 years.

He is a board member of the Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas, the U.S.-India Business Council and the Greater Houston Partnership.

He is also a member of the external advisory council of the College of Engineering for Ohio State University and a member of the dean’s advisory council for the Fox School of Business at Temple University.

Patel earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Ohio State University and he also holds a Master of Business Administration from Temple University.

In 2015, LyondellBasell was named a Responsible Care Company of the Year by ACC for the company’s outstanding achievement in health, safety and environmental performance.

LyondellBasell is one of the largest plastics, chemicals, and refining companies in the world.