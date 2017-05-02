Love story challenges perception of perfection

, Posted On : May 2, 2017 5:04 pm

New York, N.Y.

Dhhai Kilo Prem showcases the lives of two simple individuals, in the lanes of Agra, A breakaway hit produced by Balaji Telefilms and Sandiip Sickand, the show airs as a part of Star Plus’ new initiative ‘STAR PLUS DOPAHAR’, raising the bar of content during afternoons on television.

The show, directed by Neeraj Baliyan, airs from Mon-Sat (2pm ET/11am PT).

Dhhai Kilo Prem is the story of two individuals who aren’t ‘perfect’ as per popular notions of beauty. Their story will compel us to ponder on the connotation of perfection. On the face of it they look ‘a picture perfect couple’ but they have completely different approaches to life. A confident and cheerful Deepika gets married to Piyush, a man with low self-esteem, who wanted to marry a “perfect” woman to cover his flaws in society. There begins the quest for love and confidence in one’s self and each other.

Meherzan Mazda plays the lead character Piyush. Anjali Anand plays the protagonist Deepika. The show has also roped in veteran actors like Kiran Karmarkar and Kishwer Merchant.

STAR India has defined India’s broadcast media for over two decades and is today one of the country’s leading media and entertainment companies. It broadcasts more than 40 channels in 8 languages, reaching more than 650 million viewers every month across India and 100 countries. The network’s entertainment channel portfolio includes Star Gold, Channel V, Star World, Star Movies, Star Utsav, Life OK, Movies OK and Star Plus, India’s No. 1 General Entertainment Channel. It has a leading presence in regional broadcasting as well, through a bouquet of affiliate channels which includes Star Jalsha, Jalsha Movies, Star Pravah, Asianet, Asianet Plus, Suvarna, Suvarna Plus, Maa, Maa Music, Maa Movies, Maa Gold and Vijay.

Star India is a fully owned subsidiary of 21st Century Fox.

Star US – is one of the largest distributed network and leading choice for South Asian channels available in Hindi in the U.S. The channel portfolio in the U.S. includes STAR India PLUS, Life OK, Star India Gold and Movies OK.