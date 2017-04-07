Love playing dark characters: Ankit Arora

IANS, Posted On : April 7, 2017 1:23 pm

Actor Ankit Arora, who is currently seen as Shivdutt in “Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta”, says he loves to play negative characters as it gives him a chance to go to any extent.

“Shivdutt is a negative character. It is always fun to play a character with dark shades, and this one is particularly interesting because he can go to any extent to achieve what he wants. This makes my character more interesting and I love playing such roles,” Ankit said in a statement.

Ankit said he takes 30 minutes to get into the look of Shivdutt.

“Also, I feel the whole look put together is very unique. The hair style and the beard look quite nice, and I personally like it a lot. Also, I have gained a little weight for this character as it was required to match Shivdutt’s personality.

“I have grown my hair to give it a natural look. Even the beard is original, because I feel if we apply fake stuff, it is somewhere visible,” he added.

“Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta”, which features actress Kritika Kamra in the title role, is aired on Life OK.

