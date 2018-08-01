Lord Ganesha’s image imposed on Bombay Brown beer bottle

Some Hindus are urging Springfield Brewing Company, based in Springfield, Missouri, to apologize and remove Lord Ganesha’s image on its Bombay Brown IPA beer.

Calling the whole thing inappropriate, Hindu statesman and the president of the Universal Society of Hinduism Rajan Zed, said that Lord Ganesha was highly revered in Hinduism and he was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used in selling beer for mercantile greed. Moreover, linking a deity with an alcoholic beverage was very disrespectful.

It was deeply trivializing of immensely venerated Hindu deity Lord Ganesha to be portrayed on a beer label sporting a wine/beer glass in one hand, Zed added, according to a press release.

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as God of Wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.

“Bombay Brown” is described as a “session-strength IPA with piney, citrus, and floral notes of American hops balanced by bread-like aromas from a blend of dark malt”. It is stated to be a perfect “complement to our sweet and spicy pizza, The Maui Wowie”.

According to the company’s website, “the artwork for this beer features Ganesha, the Hindu deity revered as the Remover of Obstacles and more generally as the lord of beginnings and the lord of obstacles, patron of arts and sciences, and deva of intellect and wisdom. Brewing is often described as a blend of art and science and Ganesha is a fitting symbol of the brewers’ art.”