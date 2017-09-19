Long Island organization holds reception for India’s Consul General

The Indian American Voters Forum in Albertson, Long Island, hosted a reception Sept. 1, for India’s new Consul General in New York, Sandeep Chakravorty and Deputy Consul General Paramita Tripathi.

The event was attended by among others, Congressman Tom Suozzi, D-NY, New York State Supreme Court Justice Steven Bucaria, State Assemblyman Thomas McKevitt, Nassau County Legislator Laura Curran and Dr. Marc Herman, candidate for Oyster Bay Supervisor. Nearly 50 members of the Indian community including Padmashree Dattatreyudu Nori, Air India North America Head Vandana Sharma, business representatives, prominent physicians, community activists, and heads of several organizations also attended.

The Consul General, formerly India’s Ambassador to Peru and Bolivia, was felicitated with an Honor Citation presented by Assemblyman McKevitt on behalf of the New York State Legislature.

Gunjan Rastogi, a member of the Indian American Voters Forum and Vice President of the India Association of Long Island apprised the Consul General of the mission and achievements of the Forum.

Suozzi spoke about his enduring association with the Indian American community on Long Island for nearly past two decades, as Nassau County Executive and the Mayor of Glen Cove. The Long Island Congressman, currently member of the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committee, also talked about his dedication to strengthen the bond between the world’s largest and its oldest democracies.

The Consul General invited Suozzi to visit India and offered full support for the trip. “Congressman, I wish the entire nation of India – its 1.3 billion people – could hear your speech about taking the relationship between our two nations to the next level.”