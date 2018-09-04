Long Island Ladies Club hosts Punjabi Mela

The Long Island Ladies Club (LILC), founded in November 2017 by Pinki Jaggi and Jyoti Gupta to promote women talent and entertain and educate them with new technology, hosted a Punjabi Mela recently which was attended by more than 130 people.

The event featured a ‘Giddha’ performance by 10 ladies along with other dance performances, according to a press release.

Jaggi and Gupta were honored with an award of appreciation from North Hempstead Town Office.

Anu Thapar from RK Creations provided the decorations on stage.

LILC will continue to hosts such events and the organization’s main goal for women is health awareness, the press release stated.