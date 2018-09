More than 500 people attended the first Mata Ki Chonki, held by the Long Island Ladies Club on September 23 at Asa Mai Temple in Hicksville, Long Island.

At the Chonki, Sandip Sehgal and his Sri Vaishno Seva Samiti sang bhajans for more than 4 hours, creating a divine atmosphere.

Sri Chamunda Swami was present for the pooja and Oster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino was also there to give Pinki Jaggi and Jyoti Gupta, the organizers of the Chonki, a citation for their community work.