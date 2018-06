The Long Island Ladies Club celebrated Mothers Day on May 31 at Lotus where four mothers were honored.

More than 100 ladies attended the celebration and those who were honored included Jyoti Sharma, Kawal Sahni, Narinder Sodhi and Chanchal Shah, who is the mother of Navika Group chief Navin Shah.

A cultural item was given by Anuradha Khanna, the event was organized by Pinki Jaggi and Jyoti Gupta.