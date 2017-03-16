Lond Island physician annouces run for Syosset School District Board

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 16, 2017 4:10 pm

Dr. Uzma Syed, a longstanding alumna and resident of Syosset School District, has announced her candidacy for Syosset School District Board of Education. If elected, Syed says she will focus on bringing early childhood education for four year olds and high school apprenticeship to bridge classroom to real world experiences for the school district.

A partner at South Shore Infectious Diseases and Travel Medicine Consultants in West Islip, N.Y. and Syosset, N.Y., Syed attended Medical School at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine. She completed her training in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola, N.Y.

In a statement, Syed says she feels strongly about the community in which she grew up and is now raising her two kids. “Like many of you, I am a parent, a property owner and a taxpayer of Syosset,” she said, adding, “I want to be the voice of our community, and make sure that Syosset remains a pioneer in education, technology, sports, arts, and in all aspects of our district.”

The Syosset Central School District is a K-12 district that serves all of Syosset and Woodbury. There are 10 schools and 6,636 enrolled students in the District. The school district is ranked as the 16th best school district in the nation and has bond rating of Aa1 by Moody rating agency based on the district’s healthy financial position and low level of debt.

Syosset’s nine-member volunteer members are the elected officials of the School Board. Elected members are residents of the community who work in elevating the district’s educational standard.

In October 2017, the school board unanimously approved Diwali, Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha as holidays in the 2017-18 school year.

The voting for Board of Trustee of the Syosset Board of Education will be held on May 16.