Life Global’s projects endorsed at AAPI Convention in Ohio

Members of Life Global were present at the 36th Annual American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) Convention which was held at the Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio from July 4 to 8, where president of AAPI, Dr. Naresh Parikh inaugurated the NGO’s booth.

Life Global is a not-for-profit working with collaboration with Project ‘Life’ India, an NGO that is working in the fields of health, education, women empowerment and environment preservation since last 40 years.

Dr. Parikh appreciated the health related concerns of Project ‘Life’ India, especially their vision for providing good quality blood and spreading awareness about Thalassaemia.

Dr. Parikh also shared AAPI’s vision of making India tuberculosis free, stating that the American government will partner with Government of India to undertake this project.

He said that AAPI will support various other healthcare projects including Project ‘Life’s’ project of making Gujarat Thalassaemia free.

AAPI is also organizing a convention in Mumbai towards the end of December when Dr. Parikh plans to visit Project ‘Life’s’ headquarter in Rajkot, Gujarat where about 300 doctors will participate in Thalassaemia prevention programs between December 25 and 27.

Dr. Sudha Parikh, wife of Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, founder and chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media, along with Dr. Sampat Shivangi, Dr. Dinesh Goyal, Dr. Rajesh Patel, Maya Patel, Dr. Pandya, Dr. Jayesh Kanuga, Dr. Ila, Dr. Nalin Mehta, Dr. Bhanji, Dr. Mansi Kundaria and Dr. Tank, all visited the Life Global booth where Dr. Ajeet Kothari, Dr. Vallabh Kathiria, Dr. Pradip Kansagara, Dr. Bhanji Kundariya, Amar Shah, Secretary of Life Global and Rushikesh Pandya were present.