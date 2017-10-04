Leading visa and consular services company Traversal Visa expands operations in Chicago area

After successfully launching Edison (New Jersey) office covering the East Coast couple of months ago, Traversal Visa has now expanded the operations in Chicago area from Oct 2nd 2017. This office will cover the Mid-West. This is the third location of the company in the United States offering services related to Indian Visa, OCI card, Indian Passport renewals and various other miscellaneous consular related services to the Indian diaspora.

Traversal visa (www.traversalvisa.com) was established with the aim of providing reliable, consistent and predictable level of service to the community; and has been able to deliver hassle free and flawless service to Indian diaspora wishing to visit India for leisure, family reunion or business.

Company President & CEO Mr. Joe Johal said, “We aim to provide a consistent experience to people who are looking to get the most accurate information regarding the India Visa/Consular services. We are very pleased to be present here in Chicago area, and look forward to helping the local Indian community in the mid-west”