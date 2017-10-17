Large attendance for Diwali meet in Secaucus

NEW YORK

The 8th annual Diwali mela of Indian Caucus of Secaucus held at Buchmuller Park in Secaucus, NJ, on October 14, was a grand success.

There was a huge turnout of around 3,200 people, who were entertained to some lively performances by local talent of all ages.

Chief guests H.R. Shah, founder and CEO of TV Asia and Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillary were felicitated by the Mayor of Secaucus Michael Gonneli by presenting them both with plaques.

Food vendors like Vatan, Curry On, Dosa Hut, and Dhoom participated in this event as well, to bring variety of food for the crowd.

Vendors selling beautiful ethnic Indian outfits, gift articles and lovely jewelry were of great attraction to the mela attendees.

Vendors like Prudential, Allstate, Lycra Mobile also had a chance to interact with people and market their products.

Along with free entry to the event, the Indian Caucus also sponsored free arts and craft for children to show creativity, by making hanging displays, diya painting, and large diya props.