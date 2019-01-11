Kunal Nayyar donates $5K to family of deceased news anchor

Indian American actor Kunal Nayyar donated $5,000 to the family of a KTTV morning news anchor Chris Burrous, who was found dead in a Days Inn in Glendale, California.

Nayyar, who plays Raj Koothrappali on CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” made the largest donation on the family’s GoFundMe page for the late anchor’s wife and 9-year-old daughter, according to a TMZ report.

The GoFundMe page was set up by KTTV host Gigi Graciette, and has raised $79,725 of its $75,000 goal.

Burrous was found unresponsive at a Glendale Days Inn Dec. 27, the exact cause of his death is yet to be determined.