Krishnamoorthi To Defend Affordable Care Act

By a Staff Writer

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Democrat from 8th Congressional District of Illinois, announced Jan. 24 that he will defend the Affordable Care Act, using his influential position as ranking member on Health Care, Benefits, and Administrative Rules Subcommittee.

From his powerful new position, Krishnamoorthi will guide a range of issues while defending the Affordable Care Act and Medicare.

“This position will give me a platform to stand up for working families by fighting for quality, affordable health care and keeping the promises we’ve made to our seniors,” Krishnamoorthi said.

“At a time when so many pillars of middle-class life are under attack, I look forward to using my position to defend the Affordable Care Act and to resist any attempt to cut Medicare,” he said.