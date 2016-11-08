Krishnamoorthi, Lt. Gov. Sanguinetti, Attend BAPS Diwali In Barlett

By a Staff Writer

The Swaminarayan temple in Bartlett, Ill. celebrated Diwali Oct. 31 with prayers, annakut offerings and colorful intricate designs called rangoli.

The organizers said over 1,000 people, who attended the event, resolved to mark the New Year that begins on the day of Diwali with spiritual enlightenment. Among the guests who visited the temple included Lt. gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti, state senator Tom Cullerton and Raja Krishnamoorthi, Candidate for the U.S. Congress from the 8th District.

An exhibition titled ‘In the Joy of Others’ was prepared by the youth of BAPS to celebrate the inspiring life and legacy of Pramukh Swami, founder of the Swaminarayan order.

A spectacular light and sound show also took place on the steps of the temple on the evening of Oct. 30 to commemorate the selfless life of Pramukh Swami, who lived by the words of his life motto, ‘In the joy of others lies our own’.

“The impression made upon me is mostly compassion, the caring, the selflessness, the fact that there is a mission beyond just a self-serving mission or just getting people to believe in him, but actually expanding out into entire communities,” said ,” said Tom Cullerton, Ill. state senator.

Similar sentiments were conveyed by Sanguinetti. When asked to describe Pramukh Swami in one word, she said, “servitude (because) that’s what he was about. Service first. Never putting himself first. But God and the people first, and that’s a big deal.”

She said as a public servant she feels that is what one has to be. “We have to be humble, and help others.”

The exhibit invoked a personal connection with Pramukh Swami for Raja Krishnamoorthi, Candidate for the U.S. Congress from the 8th District. Pointing to a panel referencing the 700,000 letters Pramukh Swami has spent personally reading and replying to, Krishnamoorthi said, “I’m proud to say I’m in two of those letters.”

Illinois state senator Michael Connelly also offered his thoughts describing Pramukh Swami as an amazing man. “There is an exhibit where people were allowed to write something to him to thank him, and the first thing I saw was ‘thank you for making me a better person.’

“And at the end of the day, that is what his message was, that is what his life was. And if we can all dare to follow his example the world would be a very better place.”in the congregation hall.