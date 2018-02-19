Kris Singh’s Aston Martin Valkyrie to have Moon Dust in its paint

Kris Singh’s Aston Martin Valkyrie, the most anticipated and upcoming hypercar, will have Moon Dust embedded into its paint, according to a report from The Drive.

Developed with the help of companies like Red Bull Racing and Michelin, the Valkyrie is inspired by Formula One cars and will be tailored to each customer’s needs.

According to The Drive, Instagram user Lamborghiniks has bought a genuine moon rock, which he will ground up and embed in the Karosserie Lunar Red exterior paint for Singh’s Valkyrie. Si

Singh told The Drive that he got the idea from Miles Nurnberger, the creative director of exterior design at Aston Martin, who mentioned that the upcoming hypercar reminded him of a spaceship.

Singh did not mention how much the paint job will be worth.

According to The Drive, Singh is very much well-known in the car community for his impressive collection of rare hypercars as he already has five of them; three ultra-rare Paganis, a Koenigsegg Agera XS and a Lamborghini Venenos.

Though Singh’s Valkyrie might not be ready yet, the car itself is nearing production form as Aston Martin plans to build 150 of them at 25 track-ready AMR Pros, with 1,130-horsepower and a near 1-1 power-to-weight ratio.

The Drive said that they “won’t be surprised if the Valkyrie has the chops to dethrone the mighty Koenigsegg Agera RS.”