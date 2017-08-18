Kiss not cut in ‘A Gentleman’

MUMBAI

The team behind “A Gentleman” has denied that the censor board demanded a long kissing scene in the movie to be cut short.

At a song launch event here on Wednesday, lead actor Sidharth Malhotra and co-director Raj Nidimoru clarified: “The kissing scene is there. It has not been cut.” Sidharth features in the movie with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Raj added: “I don’t know what is the big deal about the kissing scene. But the fact is that it is not cut from the film. Most of that reports aren’t right. When you see the film, you will see it.”

Directed by Raj and D.K., the film features Sidharth in a double role.

Asked if he would like to work more in the action genre, Sidharth said: “I love the action genre. As someone who loves watching action, I can’t believe I am a part of it now. So I am really excited about a film that will entertain people with action, give them a two-hour masala picture and still look extremely cool.

“After a long time we will see an entertaining action film which has a lot of comedy in it, thanks to Raj and D.K.”

The team got together to launch a new song “Bandook Meri Laila”. The film will release next week.