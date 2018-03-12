Kiran Patel contributes $171,500 in dedicating home to single mother in Florida

Indian American cardiologist-turned-entrepreneur Dr. Kiran Patel and his wife Dr. Pallavi Patel, a pediatrician, contributed $171,500 along with Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County in Florida, to buy a home for Sonya Pratt, a single mother of two boys and a girl, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Tina Swain, the CEO of Habitat Hillsborough praised the couple and the Patel Foundation for their donation which “was made in partnership with the Patel-owned Clearwater Beach Wyndham Grand Hotel & Beach Resort, whose staff members volunteered more than 400 hours to help build homes for many Habitat for Humanity homebuyers.”

Patel attended the home’s dedication ceremony on Monday, March 5 and presented Pratt with the house keys.

Pratt told the Tampa Bay Times that she has always dreamed of owning her own home as until now, she was living with her sister in a two-bedroom apartment along with one other adult and three children.

Patel is thankful to be member of the community and is happy that he can contribute to the Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County.

“It’s wonderful being here and this is what happens when fellow human beings help one another. Money is something that people can create, but time is something that God gives us that is so important and so valuable to make life better for others,” he told the Tampa Bay Times.

“I would first like to thank God and then the Drs. Patel, and thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone one else who made this possible,” Pratt told the Tampa Bay Times.

With the help of family members, Pratt completed the required 300 hours of “sweat equity” involvement in building the home as well as the 10 homeownership-related classes she needed to take in order to qualify for the program’s zero-interest mortgage.

Also, Joyce Beeman, a representative of the Tampa Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Pratt with an American Flag and she also received a handmade comforter, which was created by Nancy Blunk and was given to her by Harriet Blymiller of the Quilter’s Workshop of Tampa Bay.

Pratt will now enjoy her new three-bedroom, two-bath home with her mother Ann Jackson and two sons, her adult daughter Kennethia Blue will soon be living next door to her in another home built by Habitat for Humanity.