Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals aiming for $126 million IPO

NEW YORK – The Indian-American owned Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has announced that it wants to raise $126 million in a U.S. IPO of its Class A stock as the firm is currently developing a pipeline of anti-inflammatory disease treatments, according to a Seeking Alpha report.

The company was founded in 2015 by Indian American Sanj K. Patel and is based in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Prior to Kiniksa, Patel served as head of U.S. Sales, Marketing and Commercial Operations for Genzyme Therapeutics and in 2008, created Synageva to focus on rare diseases.

That company was sold to Alexion Pharmaceuticals in 2015.

According to a Seeking Alpha report, Kiniksa’s programs address various debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need, and are currently focused on auto-inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.