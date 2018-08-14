Khan Academy launches new programme to motivate students

NEW DELHI – Khan Academy, an educational mobile app developer, on Tuesday launched LearnStorm India — a free, six-week online learning challenge — that will help students to master core academic subjects, motivate classrooms and build confidence.

Driven by teachers, the programme for students from 3 to 12 grades will run from September 5 to October 19. Teachers can sign up in LearnStorm using their Khan Academy account, or by creating one, the company said in a statement.

“With Khan Academy’s teacher-specific tools, educators can finally leverage technology to deliver on the dream of personalising learning for every student. We’re excited to give teachers a fun way to engage students with LearnStorm India,” said Sandeep Bapna, India MD, Khan Academy.

The first 500 classrooms to register will receive a LearnStorm Class Kit — fun and motivational goodies — for their students.

At the end of the six weeks, 10 schools, among those with the highest levels of participation in LearnStorm, will win the ‘Keep Going, Keep Growing’ grand reward.

One school stands a chance to win the grand prize that includes a ‘Khan Super Day’ filled with exciting activities for all the winning LearnStorm participants.