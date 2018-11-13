Kevin Thomas becomes first Indian American in New York Senate

Democrat Kevin Thomas has become the first Indian American to be elected to the New York Senate, from New York’s 6th district.

Thomas is an attorney and an appointee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights to the New York State Advisory Committee.

Thomas’ top priorities, according to his campaign website, are education; women’s rights – as he supports the Reproductive Health Act and the Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act, healthcare – in which he supports the Safe Staffing for Hospitals Act as well as the NY Health Act; fighting the opioid crisis; taxes; infrastructure; protecting the working class with the passing the Public Works Definition Act and Protecting the Prevailing Wage; gun control; immigration; protecting environment; civil rights and consumer protection.

On his campaign website, Thomas explains his reasoning and approach to solving issues as a Senator.

Some of the issues he emphasizes on are ongoing while others have been brought up again and again through recent events such as immigration, gun control, the opioid epidemic and healthcare.

This is what he had to say about immigration: “As an Indian American who first emigrated to the United States as a 10-year-old, I believe every American immigrant should have the same opportunities I had. Under the current federal administration, it has never been more important to protect the rights of immigrants and ensure that all New Yorkers can pursue the promise of the American dream.”

He added: “For me, this is personal and as a State Senator, I will fight to pass the NY Liberty Act, which would protect our community from the repressive immigration enforcement and prevent cooperation between our state agencies and ICE, as well as pass the NY Dream Act, which would allow every New Yorker to get a quality college education, regardless of citizenship status.”

With the recent shootings that occurred in Pennsylvania and California, Thomas said that he is going to “support a bump-stock ban, which would prevent ordinary guns from being transformed into weapons capable of mass murder,” as well as the “passage of the Red Flag Law, which would allow police and family to petition state courts to remove firearms from persons who present a danger to others or themselves.”

He also plans to strengthen the SAFE Act, which is New York’s landmark gun control legislation that requires universal background checks, imposes tougher assault weapon bans and creates a statewide ammunitions registry.

Thomas also mentions how he is concerned about the opioid epidemic in the country as “the number of opioid deaths in Long Island has skyrocketed.”

“I will ensure that not one more life is lost due to a preventable overdose. As a State Senator, I will hold companies and doctors who over prescribe opioids responsible for their role in this epidemic,” he states on his campaign website. “I also support imposing a tax on opioid manufacturers in New York state and using the proceeds from such a tax to expand treatment centers in our community.”

Thomas adds that he supports single-payer, universal health coverage as he has “seen firsthand, how the rising cost of medical care has wreaked havoc on the lives of my friends and neighbors in District 6.”

As an attorney, Thomas has worked to bring justice to those who could not stand up for themselves.

He currently lives in Levittown with his wife, Rincy, who is a pharmacist, and their dog, Sirius.

While Thomas won the Senate seat in New York, Mudita ‘Dita’ Bhargava, lost the seat for State Treasurer in Connecticut.

Many other Indian Americans also won and lost their local elections in New Jersey, these include: