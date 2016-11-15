Kerala Center Honors 5 at Annual Awards Banquet

By a Staff Writer

The Indian American Kerala Cultural and Civic Center honored five for their outstanding achievements or for their service to the society at its 23rd Annual Awards Banquet on November 5 at the World’s Fair Marina in Flushing.

Those honored were Arun M. Kumar, U.S. Assistant Secretary Commerce, for Service; Ram Menon, partner at KPMG, a global network of professional firms; Dr. Jai Radhakrishnan, professor of Medicine at Columbia University and Clinical Chief of the Nephrology Division at the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Medicine; Dr. T.V. Rajan Babu, professor and Kiberly Chair in Chemistry at Ohio State University; and Manohar Thomas, a Malayalam writer and community activist.

“Kerala Center has been honoring outstanding achievers since 1991 and every year we invite nominations and the committee has to make a unanimous choice for a candidate in a category to be selected to receive the award and this year is no different from previous years in terms of their achievements,” Dr. Thomas Abraham, a board member and trustee said in a press release.

K. Devadasan Nair, consul for Community Affairs at the Indian Consulate, the chief guest, praised the commitment of the Indian community in the U.S. to teach the culture and languages of India to the new generation.

In his keynote speech, Kumar, pointed out that the Indian-American community represents the convergence of two important elements that will elevate U.S.-India relationship. They are the professional and technology synergies and innovation between the two countries and also a vigorously engaged diaspora that help to author the next chapter of the U.S.-India relationship, he said. “I encourage all to consider a stint in public service, at the local, state or federal levels. It is important to get involved in the affairs of your country and contribute one’s time, talent and resources,” Kumar added.

Kerala Center President Thambi Thalappillil welcomed the guests, while Secretary Jimmy John served as the master of ceremonies. Entertainment was provided by Global Arts of New York.