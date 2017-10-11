Karwachauth and Diwali celebrated at Martinsville Gardens

Karwachauth and Diwali were celebrated together for the first time this year by Events by Vandana & Vaishali at Martinsville Gardens in Martinsville, New Jersey.

The Mela featured an afternoon of live music and dance performances, along with a Fashion Show and various booths featuring mehndi, jewelry and apparel.

The Mela was also the perfect way for families to celebrate the divine festivals of Karwachauth and Diwali, to kick off the winter holiday season and visitors enjoyed the vibrant colors, fragrances, sounds and delicacies related to the festivals.