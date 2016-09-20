Karan Mahajan Nominated For National Book Award

From News Dispatches

An Indian-American author is among the ten writers nominated for the prestigious National Book Award in the United States. The longlist was announced Sept. 15.

Karan Mahajan, 32, who was born in Connecticut and once worked for the New York City government, tackles terrorism in New Delhi, the city where he spent the better part of his childhood, in his latest book, “The Association of Small Bombs.” The book is about the members of a community that includes Hindus and Muslims, that juxtaposes the protagonists that include the Khurana family who lose their two sons to the bombing, and the terrorist, in the aftermath of a 1996 explosion.

Exploring the minds of the characters and their lives after and before the fatal bomb, the book also examines the cynical reaction of the terrorist from Kashmir, Shockie, who sees his work as a job not well done.

This is Mahajan’s second book after “Family Planning,” which was more a social satire about a minister and his family made up of his wife and brood of 12 children.

This second one is way beyond his first in terms of content, the approach, and the prose, according to the New Yorker which reviewed it Sept. 4.

“In the first few pages of his new novel, he renders the spectacle of the bombing with a languid, balletic beauty, pitting the unhurried composure of his prose against the violence of the events it describes,” notes reviewer Alexandria Schwartz of the New Yorker.

Born in 1984 in Connecticut, Mahajan grew up in New Delhi and returned to the U.S. 15 years ago, according to his biography. His first novel, “Family Planning” published in 2008 in 9 countries, won the Joseph Henry Jackson Award and was a finalist for the International Dylan Thomas Prize.

“The Association of Small Bombs,” was released by Viking USA in March 2016 and by Harper India and Chatto & Windus UK in May and July 2016.

Mahajan has been published in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker Online, The Believer, NPR’s All Things Considered, The San Francisco Chronicle, Granta.com, Bookforum, Tehelka, and the anthology Stumbling and Raging: More Politically Inspired Fiction. A graduate of Stanford University, Mahajan has worked in different capacities over the years – as an editor in San Francisco, a consultant on economic and urban planning issues for the New York City government, and a researcher in Bangalore. He now lives in Austin, Texas and is working on his third novel, his website says.