Kapil Sharma wraps first schedule for ‘Firangi’

, Posted On : February 16, 2017 6:27 pm

MUMBAI

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who has ventured into production with “Firangi”, has wrapped up the first schedule for the film in Bikaner.

“And it’s pack up for Bikaner’s first schedule… Thank you Bikaner for so much love warmth, bhujia and papads. My bags are overloaded,” Kapil tweeted on Feb. 16 morning. The 35-year-old comedian, who will also act in the film, is undergoing rigorous training for his role.

Kapil gained recognition when he won the comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3”. He went on to do reality shows like “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6” and “Comedy Circus” before starting his popular show “Comedy Nights with Kapil”, under his home production. He is currently seen on “The Kapil Sharma Show”. Kapil made his Bollywood debut with “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon” in 2015.

“Firangi”, which also features Ishita Dutta, is being directed by Rajeev Dhingra.

IANS