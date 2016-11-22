Kanti N. Patel Elected New President of Chicago FIA (1980)

By a Staff Writer

The Federation of Indian Associations, Chicago, elected the new office bearers for the year 2017-18 during its annual general body meeting Nov. 19 at North Shore Banquet, Devon Avenue.

Kanti N. Patel, who has been serving the FIA, Chicago, for a long time in different capacities, was elected the organization’s president while Chirayu Parikh was elected secretary.

The elections were supervised by the trustees and conducted by the election committee to ensure that the election procedures were consistent with the FIA’s by-laws and the proceedings and processes were transparent and fair.

“FIA Chicago is a 36-year-old umbrella organization led by many a doyen of the community. I pay rich tributes to them for putting their best foot forward to bring laurels to the Indian-Americans in the U.S.”, said president-elect Patel.

He said that the top priority of his team would be to preserve, protect, and defend the integrity and credibility of FIA Chicago. He underlined FIA’s commitment to its objectives of not only empowering the Indian-Americans to realize their American dream but also preserving their unique culture and heritage. “We are determined to uphold FIA’s preeminent place in Chicagoland and to enrich its brand value for the common good of one and all”, he added.

Besides Patel and Parikh, others who were elected to the executive committee included Sanhita Agnihotri, executive vice president; Vinod Patel, Sathisan Nair and Ajit Singh vice presidents; Ami Mehta, jt. secretary; Ravi Harsoor, treasurer; Hafsa Afham, jt. treasurer and past present Minhaj Akhtar, ex-officio executive committee member.

The newly-elected body had the support and blessings of a large number of prominent FIA trustees, such as Bhailal Patel, Babu Patel, Kanti S Patel, Sunny Gabhawala, Anil Pillai, Sitaram Patel, Ajai Agnihotri, Keerthi Ravoori and Devon Avenue merchants, Mafat Patel and others.

Minhaj Akhtar announced that the ensuing Republic Day Celebrations will take place Jan. 23 at Shalimar Banquets at Addison, Ill., and the newly elected executive Committee will take oath on that day.

He added that FIA Chicago will celebrate all events of national importance in order to ensure that the cultural flag of India flies high in the U.S. “We will continue to acknowledge the services of prominent Indian-Americans in different walks of life “, he added.

All the office bearers urged the Indian-Americans to come forward to contact FIA Chicago to enable it to achieve its goals.