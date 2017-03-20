Kansas hero Ian Grillot to be honored by India House Houston on March 25

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 20, 2017 12:29 pm

NEW YORK: Ian Grillot, 24, the American hero who tried to bring down the shooter Adam Purinton after he shot Indian engineers Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Reddy Madasani at a bar and grill in Olathe, Kansas, last month, but got shot too in the attempt, will be honored by an Indian American organization in Houston, Texas, on March 25.

Kuchibhotla died in the shooting. Madasani survived. Grillot is in hospital, recovering from his injuries.

Grillot will be honored as ‘A True American Hero’, at the 14th annual fundraising gala of India House Houston, according to a press release.

“Without all the prayers and positive support from everybody, I wouldn’t be doing as well as I am right now. It’s been a blessing to be alive. I am looking forward to attend India House Gala event on March 25, in Houston, TX. You guys are wonderful and I thank you all for such a support,” Grillot said, in a statement.

“We are privileged to honor Ian Grillot at our biggest event of the year. We invite all Houstonians to come, celebrate Ian’s true American spirit and support India House’s annual fundraising event,” said Jiten Agarwal, Board Member and 2017 Gala Chair of India House, in a statement.

The guests of honor at the gala include India’s Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna, former US Ambassador to India David Mulford, former US Assistant Secretary of State Nisha Biswal, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and Master Chef Vikas Khanna.