Kansas hero Ian Grillot receives $100,000 from India House Houston

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 26, 2017 9:52 pm

NEW YORK: The brave American hero Ian Grillot who was shot after he tried to stop Navy veteran Adam Purinton from further carnage after he shot Indian engineers Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Reddy Madasani at a bar in Olathe, Kansas, last month, was honored by India House Houston at their annual gala and handed over a check for $100,000 to help him build a house in his home state.

Grillot spent several days in a hospital recovering from gunshot injuries. Kuchibhotla, 32, died, while Reddy survived the attack at the Austins Bar and Grill.

The Indian Ambassador to the United States Navtej Sarna handed over the $100,000 check to an emotional Grillot at the annual gala in Houston, Texas, on Saturday evening.

A statement posed on the official page of India House Houston said: “On behalf of the Indian-American community in Houston, India House recognized this selfless act beyond the call of duty and has extended the community’s gratitude to Ian Grillot by helping him to buy a house.”

Speaking at the event, Grillot said: “I don’t know if I could’ve lived with myself if I wouldn’t t have stopped or attempted to stop the shooter because that would’ve been completely devastating. I do now have a very powerful message and if I can help empower people and spread hope and love, then why not?”

He added: “I am honored to be at India House that serves so many families from so many communities in the Houston area,” The American Bazaar quoted Grillot as saying.

Jiten Agarwal, a prominent Indian American in Houston and chair of the annual gala, said: “It is not every day that one meets a genuine hero, a person who risks his life for another, and takes a bullet for a complete stranger. Ian Grillot is a man who reminds us of the promise of America and its greatness.”

Agarwal, with the help of its trustees, mobilized the community to come together to honor Grillot and raise funds.

Grillot has in several interviews after the attack spoken about how he reacted instinctively to the attack by Purinton, as he couldn’t have lived with himself if he didn’t do anything to try stop the killer.