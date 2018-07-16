Kansas City police kill person of interest in Indian student’s death

Kansas City police officers have successfully shot a person of interest who had killed Sharath Koppu, an Indian student, on July 6.

According to a Kansas City Star report, police shot and killed the person of interest on Sunday as he had fired upon two undercover officers at a hotel and later shot a third officer.

“On behalf of the entire UMKC family, I want to express our gratitude to all of the brave first responders involved in today’s events, especially the three injured officers, along with our hopes for their speedy and full recovery. These public servants risked their lives to pursue justice for our murdered student, Sharath Koppu,” UMKC Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them for a speedy recovery. We would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to the KCMO PD for continuing to pursue the suspect until apprehended and making sure that the streets of KC will continue to remain safe,” Jagdeesh Submaranian, the spokesman for the India Association of Kansas City, said in a statement.

According to an earlier News India Times report, Koppu had come to the U.S. to pursue a master’s degree in software engineering at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

He was shot and killed in an armed robbery at the restaurant he was working at.