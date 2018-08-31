Kamini Shankar of India crowned as 2019 International Ms.

NEW YORK – Kamini Shankar of India was named the winner of the 2019 International Ms. Pageant on August 26 at the Manhattan Movement & Arts Center in New York.

According to a press release, 32 delegates from around the world participated in the annual beauty pageant, which is held by US World Productions, Inc. and provides opportunities for women between the ages of 26 and 39 regardless of marital status and nationality.

Shankar was born and raised in India; she moved to the United States as a first generation immigrant at the age of 23 who has built a successful corporate career in technology and is the founder and owner of FabFit fitness studio in New Jersey.

The Indian American mother has been married for 11 years and has an 8-year-old son.

Shankar will receive a $2,500 grant to further her work in her professional and charitable endeavors.

Accoridng to the press release, Shankar aspires to use the International Ms. title to generate more awareness on education and health while being a role model to all women.

“If you can dare to dream, and you have the grit to work hard, nothing is impossible,” she is quoted saying in a press release.

The international competition looked at the following:

Interview

Social Media Presence

Introduction Video

Photogenic Qualities

Resort Wear

Runway

Evening Gown Wear

Tionna Petramalo of Oregon won the title of Ms. USA, while among the top five were Annika Adams of Washington D.C., Raven Reed of Ohio, Patrice Hamilton of New York and Jodi Hogan of Massachusetts.

The show was hosted by outgoing International Ms. 2018 Lisa Van Orden of New Hampshire.