Kamala Harris tells Donald Trump to resign

NEW YORK – Indian American senator Kamala Harris became the seventh senator to publicly call for President Donald Trump to resign amongst accusations of sexual harassment and assault, on December 14.

“I think he should resign in the best interest of the country,” Harris told Politico after Trump’s past accusations of sexual misconduct were brought into the limelight again.

According to Politico, at least 16 women have accused Trump of inappropriate behavior.

Trump even tweeted that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) used to “come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions” and that she “would do anything for them.”

Harris told Politico that Trump’s tweet “was completely inappropriate on every level.”

“First of all, we know he’s not going to resign. So let’s just be clear about that. But if he were going to make a decision that was in the best interest of the country, I think he should. He should seriously consider it,” she said.

Others who have told Trump to resign as president include Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Repeatedly denying the accusations of sexual misconduct, Trump tweeted that these are “false accusations and fabricated stories” but Harris believes these accusers and said that “there should be some inquiry into the veracity of their claims.”

Politico also asked Harris if she thought that the country had reached a turning point on issues of sexual harassment, to which she said, “I don’t think we have arrived at that point. I’ll give you a specific example, you can talk to a lot of women senators who will talk about what it’s been like around here for the last few weeks, when we’re debating a tax bill – we haven’t seen tax reform attempted since 1986 – and that’s not the question that is the lead question or any question that’s being asked of women.”

Harris added that female senators are primarily asked about sexual harassment.

“There have been people saying, ‘Well, this is the issue for the women of the Senate,’ which is ridiculous,” she said. “We still have a lot of work to do on having people understand this is everyone’s issue.”