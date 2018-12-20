Kamala Harris names Sri Lankan American as Chief of Staff

Indian American Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) has appointed Sri Lankan American Rohini Kosoglu as her new chief of staff.

The announcement comes right before the holiday season, in which Harris is expected to mull over the decision on a 2020 presidential run.

Kosoglu will replace Harris’ longtime aide Nathan Barankin.

Kosoglu previously served as Harris’ deputy chief of staff and has worked in the U.S. Senate for more than a decade, advancing legislation and enacting policy in particular around health care and families.

Prior to joining Harris’ office, Kosoglu served as a policy director and senior adviser to U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), as well as an aide to U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.).

She is a graduate of the University of Michigan and The George Washington University.