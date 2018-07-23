Kamal Haasan to be Grand Marshal at India Day Parade in New York City

Renowned actor Kamal Haasan, who has recently jumped into politics, will be the Grand Marshal for the 38th India Day Parade, sponsored by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA-NY/NJ/CT).

The parade will be held on Sunday, August 19, at 12 noon, in New York City, starting at the corner of 38th Street and Madison Avenue, to commemorate the 72nd Independence Day of India.

Haasan’s daughter, actress Shruti Haasan, will be the Guest of Honor along with West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, singers Shibani Kashyap and Mikey Singh.

Bollywood singer Kailash Kher will be the Chief Guest and Chintu Patel, chairman of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, will be the Community Grand Marshal.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which literally translates to “the world is one family.”

At a curtain raiser event which was held at the Consulate General of India in New York on June 28, president of FIA-NY/NJ/CT, Srujal Parikh had said, “with keeping our theme in mind, we thank UNISEF USA, who will be joining us in this year’s parade to support the Indian American diaspora, community and the world’s children. The FIA team is working very hard to make this the best year ever.”

Kher, Kashyap and Singh will also perform at the cultural program which will be held between 24th and 26th Streets on Madison Avenue.