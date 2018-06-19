Kalki Koechlin Gives An Edge To Edginess In ‘The Job’

The quirky and compelling Kalki Koechlin essays a dysfunctional French immigrant in an Indian metropolis struggling against and being defeated by loneliness and discrimination in “The Job”, a strange and disturbing short film produced by Kushal Shrivastava who directed last year’s whimsical thriller “Vodka Diaries” — and directed by Siddharth Sinha.

For some of the 15-odd minutes of running time, we see Kalki washing her hands in the restroom of her workplace. This is a suburban recreation of William Shakespeare’s “Lady Macbeth” who, stricken with guilt washes her hands over and over again trying to rid herself of the imaginary blood on her hands.

It is not only the blood that is imagined by this unnamed French woman, frightening in her forlornness struggling to articulate her inner demons.