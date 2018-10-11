Kal Penn to write, star in comedy project for NBC

Indian American actor Kal Penn will be writing and executive producing a project for a new comedy series on NBC along with Michael Schur and Matt Murray.

Penn will also star in the project as Garrett Shah, a disgraced New York City Councilman and former baseball wunderkind who finds his calling when faced with six recent immigrants in search of the American Dream, according to a Deadline report.

If the project become a series, it will mark a return to comedy for Penn, who has been staring in the ABC drama Designated Survivor.

He has also committed to return to the White House series, which was recently picked up by Netflix after ABC cancelled it.

Penn is best known for his role in the comedy film “Harold & Kumar” and the medical drama “House” on Fox, according to a Variety report.

He has also worked as the White House Associate Director of Public Engagement under the Obama administration.

Murray, on the other hand, has frequently collaborated with Schur.

Together they have written for shows such as “Parks and Recreation,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Good Place,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Community” and “The Cleveland Show,” the Variety report adds.