Kailash Satyarthi’s mission to save children now on YouTube

YouTube has acquired the award-winning documentary “The Price of Free,” a film which follows Indian American Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and his team on their Save the Childhood Movement.

The film shows Satyarthi and his team of leaders, going around the world in search for missing children and trying to liberate every child possible.

According to a press release, Satyarthi left his career as an electrical engineer to start the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (Save the Childhood Movement), in an attempt to rescue children from the shackles of slavery and so far he has rescued more than 87,000 children globally.

Satyarthi has built this into a global movement through the Global March Against Child Labor which demanded an international law on the worst forms of child labor, and the 100 Million Campaign, a youth-driven call to action ensuring every child in the world is free, safe and educated.

“This film shows the real scourge of child trafficking, child labor, slavery and exploitation that is ruining the childhood of millions and ruthlessly crushing their dreams. It shares stories of the most marginalized and vulnerable children that I have been fighting for all my life and will continue to. I call on everyone to watch this film and work with us in creating a world where all children are free, healthy, safe and educated – a world where every child is free to be a child. For, if any child is not free then none of us are free,” Satyarthi is quoted saying in a press release.

The film, which was formerly titled “Kailash,” premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize.

It is directed by Derek Doneen, produced by Davis Guggenheim and Sarah Anthony, and co-produced by Purnima Raghunath.

“The Price of Free” will be a 90-minute YouTube Original feature length documentary, which will debut on the YouTube channel SoulPancake on November 27, in association with #GivingTuesday.

“We are incredibly inspired by the heroic work Kailash Satyarthi and his teams do everyday and one of YouTube’s missions is to give everyone a voice – and so we are proud to feature such an important and educational documentary that not only gives these young children a voice, but supports Kailash’s mission in giving them the childhood they rightly deserve,” Susanne Daniels, the Global Head of Original Content at YouTube is quoted saying in a press release.

“The Price of Free” seeks to raise awareness on child labor and through Satyarthi’s mission to build a better future for every child, everywhere, in efforts to end child labor globally.