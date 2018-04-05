K. Linga Murty established scholarship in memory of his parents at North Carolina State University

NEW YORK – Professor K. Linga (KL) Murty and his wife Ratnaveni have given one lucky Nuclear Engineering undergraduate student at North Carolina State University (NC State) a $25,000 scholarship in memory of Kalaprapurna Dr. K. Subbaraju and Mrs. K. Subhadramma, Murty’s parents.

Murty began the Murty Scholarship at NC State in 2012 to provide scholarships for students enrolled in either nuclear engineering or materials science and engineering.

Prof. Murty joined NC State in 1981 as an associate professor in Nuclear Engineering with joint appointment in Materials Science & Engineering and became a full time professor in 1985.

He served as Graduate Administrator in Nuclear Engineering from 1984 to 1987 while he spent a six-month sabbatical in the Mechanical Engineering Department at Andhra University in 1987 during which he taught two courses in Metallurgy.

In 2000, the couple established the Lingamurty Gold Medal at Andhra University and the Kalaprapurna Dr. K. Subbaraju Memorial Scholarship for the Metallurgical Engineering at Andhra University, both in honor of Murty’s parents.

Murthy said that he remembers his parents’ encouraging attitude at home and how they had received many awards including the Lingamurty Memorial Prize, the GN Murty Memorial Medal, the Sripathi Medal, the Metcalfe Medal and more.

In addition to encouraging him academically, his parents encouraged him to participate in activities such as badminton and served as the Joint Secretary of the Student Union of the Amal College as well as the Secretary of the Andhra University Physics Department.

His work at NC State also earned him numerous awards and honors.

Murty received his doctoral degree from Cornell University in 1970 and did his post-doctoral research for about five years at the University of California in Berkeley and at the University of Newcastle in Australia where he was a AINST fellow following which he had industrial research experience at the Lynchburg Research Center of the Babcock & Wilcox Company and Westinghouse Research Center in Pittsburgh before joining NC State.

Murty and his wife live in Cary, North Carolina. They have two children.