Jury Convicts Queens Man of Transporting Aliens

A jury in New York has voted to convict an Indian-American man from for transporting aliens in the United States.

Harpushpinder Singh, 46, of Queens, New York, was convicted Oct. 26, according to a press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York.

Singh faces up to 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years when he is sentenced on March 14 next year by United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino.

The jury reached its verdict after a 3-day trial. The evidence at trial demonstrated that Singh transported two Indian nationals, knowing they were in the country illegally, the press release said. On June 12, took them from Champlain, New York, to North Hudson, New York, where he was detained by Border Patrol at an immigration checkpoint off the New York State Northway.