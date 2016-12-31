Judge Denies ‘Serial’ Subject Adnan Syed’s Release On Bail

From News Dispatches

A judge in Baltimore’s circuit court has denied request of Pakistani-American Adnan Syed, convicted in 2000 in the murder of his High School classmate Hae Min Lee and sentenced life in prison, to be released on bail while he awaits a new trial, according to a report in The Baltimore Sun.

The Dec. 29 report quoted the circuit court Judge Martin P. Welch as saying that “there is still compelling evidence” against him.

Syed’s case gained international attention through the popular “Serial” podcast launched in 2014. The he podcast was heard by millions and won a Peabody Award.

But Circuit Judge Welch vacated his conviction in June 2016 on the ground that that Syed’s initial trial attorney provided ineffective counsel and ordered a new trial, a decision that prosecutors are appealing.

Attorney C. Justin Brown argued for Syed’s release on bail, saying in court filings that the appeals process could take years and that Syed has shown he is a good candidate for release pending a new trial.

The report quoted from an opinion released Dec. 28 by Judge Welch in which he cited the seriousness of the crime, among other factors, in denying Syed’s release.

“The circuit court finds that the nature and circumstances of the offenses are the most serious in nature and there is still compelling evidence against Petitioner,” the report quoted Welch as writing in his opinion.

A day after the judge’s denial of bail, Syed’s attorney Brown said his client has unfairly spent 17 years behind bars based on an “unconstitutional conviction” and should be released. Brown said Syed is not a threat, given that he has not committed any violence while in prison. Syed was 17 when he was arrested.

“Adnan has been locked up for 17 years in some of the most dangerous places in our society, yet he has not done anything violent. In fact, he has been a model prisoner,” Brown told The Baltimore Sun in an interview Dec.29.

The judge also denied Syed’s request for a hearing on his request to be released on bail.

“I think it’s good for the public to know what happened and how it all went down the first time,” Syed’s lawyer Brown told Rolling Stone last week. He was quoted as saying that he expects that the State will contest Syed’s latest bail request, but it remains to be seen if they will use “similarly misleading” and “ethnically charged” arguments this time around.