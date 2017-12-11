Joyalukkas welcomes holiday season with special gifts and offers across the USA showrooms

USA

The festive season is well and truly here with a dazzling new selection of jewellery from the world’s favourite jeweller and an even more spectacular gift giveaway. Gifts of Joy comes in time for the traditional gift-giving that comes with the holidays, with hundreds of the latest Samsung and iPhone models up for grabs.

Joyalukkas makes choosing gifts and what to wear for all the festivities easier with over a million designs and special offers available across the premier jewellery retailer’s 130 showrooms in 11 countries.

“Family and connecting with loved ones are values close to the heart of the Joyalukkas Group,” says Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman & MD, Joyalukkas Group. “There’s nothing more important than spreading joy to family and friends and we do our part by offering great gift ideas and rewarding deals on jewellery in all our showrooms all season long.”

Gifts of Joy is happening simultaneously across Joyalukkas USA showrooms in Houston, New Jersey and Chicago. For a minimum purchase of diamond, polki and pearl jewellery customers get a free Samsung 8 or iPhone X, amongst the most wanted gifts of 2017. Visitors also have the chance to usher in the New Year with dazzling new jewellery with a special old gold exchange offer.

Gifts of Joy is ongoing till 7th January 2018.

About Joyalukkas Group:

Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion dollar global conglomerate, with varied business interests. The group operates its various business operations across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, London and India. The group businesses include jewellery, money exchange, fashion & textiles, luxury air charters, malls and realty. Joyalukkas employs over 7,000 professionals across the world, and is one of the most awarded and recognised jewellery retail chains in the world.