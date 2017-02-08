Joyalukkas opened 3rd showroom in USA at Chicago

Chicago, 4th Feb.2017: Multi-awarded global jewellery retail chain Joyalukkas started 2017 strong with the opening of its third showroom in the USA in West Devon 2642, Chicago on 4th February 2017 at 11:00 AM. The Showroom was inaugurated by Honorable USA Congressman Raja Krishnamurthy in the Presence of Bishop Jacob Angadiyath; Mr. Aniyan George, KCCNA President; Mr. Francy PV, General Manager Joyalukkas USA operations along with local VIPs and dignitaries. The opening of the Chicago showroom is part of the Group’s aggressive expansion plans, following a month after the opening of showrooms in Houston and New Jersey. Entering new markets and strengthening the Group’s positioning in its current 11 countries of operation are also in store for 2017.

Joyalukkas has earned the moniker “world’s favourite jeweller” by offering world-class products coupled with the highest standards of customer service wherever they operate.

“Opening showrooms in the USA is a dream come true for all of us at Joyalukkas Group,” said Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group. “Chicago is an exciting location and we are looking forward to providing the quality of jewellery and service Joyalukkas is known for to the cosmopolitan mix of customers here. The response to the opening our showroom in West Devon was heartwarming and we strive to return this great reception with great value and quality service for all customers.”

Customers visiting the Joyalukkas Chicago showroom can also avail the inaugural offers. They can enjoy a Free 2 gram gold coin on purchase of diamond, polki & pearl jewellery worth $2000 or more. While those purchasing gold & precious jewellery worth $1000 and more will also get a quarter gram gold coin for Free.

The Joyalukkas, Chicago showroom show cases a mix of traditional, ethno contemporary and international designs that have won of hearts and following of customers around the world in exclusive Joyalukkas brands, such as Veda Temple Jewellery, Pride Diamonds, Eleganza Polki Diamonds, Masaaki Pearls, Zenina Turkish Jewellery, Li’l Joy Kids Jewellery, the Apurva Antique collection & Ratna Precious Stone Jewellery, along with exquisite pieces in gold, diamond, precious stones, platinum and pearl.