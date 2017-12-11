Joyalukkas new showroom inaugurated in South Extension, New Delhi

DELHI

Joyalukkas has launched its new showroom in the bustling metropolis of South Extension, Delhi. The new showroom was inaugurated by Sri. Vijay Prakash Jain (Secretary General, Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal) on December 9, 2017 at 11:00 am which was an exciting affair attended by local dignitaries, VIPs and chief executives of the Joyalukkas Group.

Set at the heart of the exciting neighbourhood of South Extension, Delhi Joyalukkas will be a sparkling new jewellery shopping destination to captivate the residents’ hearts.

Joyalukkas South Extension features the brand’s signature jewellery collections, spacious interiors, ample parking space and a professional service team offering customers the very best of the world’s favourite jeweller.

“We are delighted to open our doors in South Extension,“ said Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman and MD of Joyalukkas Group. “This exciting neighborhood is set to be amongst the country’s premier shopping and lifestyle districts, and we are looking forward to offering its residents the signature jewellery and award-winning service the world has come to expect from Joyalukas.

Joyalukkas South Extension will feature over a million jewellery designs showcasing a mix of traditional, ethno contemporary and international influences. It will carry an exclusive line of Joyalukkas brands, such as Veda Temple Jewellery, Pride Diamonds, Eleganza Polki Diamonds, Masaaki Pearls, Zenina Turkish Jewellery, Li’I Joy Kids Jewellery, the Apurva Antique collection & Ratna Precious Stone Jewellery, along with renowned names in gold, diamond, precious stones, platinum and pearl jewellery.

About Joyalukkas Group:

Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion dollar global conglomerate, with varied business interests. The group operates its various business operations across UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, UK and India. The group businesses include Jewellery, Money Exchange, Fashion & Silks, Luxury Air Charters, Malls and Realty. Joyalukkas employs over 8,000 professionals across the world, and is one of the most awarded and recognized Jewellery retail chains in the world.