Joyalukkas grows presence in Singapore with new showroom on Serangoon Road

SINGAPORE

Little India in Singapore gets a fresh new feel of home with the arrival of Joyalukkas at 134 Serangoon Road. The world’s favourite jeweller’s newest showroom is just opposite the Veeramakaliamman Temple, and a welcome addition to one of the city’s most popular tourist sites.

The shop was inaugurated by Mr.S M Abdul Jaleel, Founder,CEO MES Group and was a glittering affair attended by area residents and graced by the presence of local dignitaries, VIPs and chief executives of the Joyalukkas Group.

Joyalukkas at Serangoon Road is one of several showroom launches planned for early 2018, continuing the brand’s aggressive expansion efforts begun in 2015. The showroom features the brand’s signature jewellery collections, including an expanded selection of Veda Temple Jewellery, in keeping with the traditional, South Indian flavour of its location.

“The historic relationship between Singapore and India spans decades and grows stronger with every generation of Indian expats who come to love and call this delightful country home,”said Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman and MD of Joyalukkas Group. “It brings us much happiness to open this second showroom in Singapore and be located on the prestigious Serangoon Road to offer the pure joy of jewellery shopping only Joyalukkas can offer residents and tourists alike.”

Joyalukkas Serangoon Road will feature over a million jewellery designs showcasing a mix of traditional, ethno contemporary and international influences. It will carry the exclusive line of Joyalukkas brands, such as Veda Temple Jewellery, Pride Diamonds, Eleganza Polki Diamonds, Masaaki Pearls, Zenina Turkish Jewellery, Li’l Joy Kids Jewellery, the Apurva Antique collection & Ratna Precious Stone Jewellery, along with renowned names in gold, diamond, precious stones, platinum and pearl jewellery.