Joyalukkas giving away up to 500,000 gold coins and exciting offers this Diwali

The world’s favourite jeweller is having a banner year with back to back showroom launches, a brand-new brand ambassador in Kajol Devgan and several awards, including an 8th consecutive Superbrand win under its belt. Never one to disappoint, Joyalukkas is giving back to its loyal supporters with a grand gold coin giveaway in time for the Festival of Lights.

Golden Diwali at Joyalukkas is offering Free gold coins on a minimum purchase of jewellery. Customers can also take advantage of guaranteed gold rate protection upon 10% advance payment on the jewellery of their dreams till 17th October 2017, as well as enjoy low making charges.

“For Joyalukkas Group, Diwali 2017 is truly a time of thanks giving,” says Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman & MD, Joyalukkas Group. “We’re not only celebrating 30 years of being the world’s favourite jeweller and an ever-growing presence across the globe, it’s also our first major campaign featuring Kajol Devgan. Golden Diwali is our way of thanking the millions of patrons who have made each achievement, each new showroom possible.”

Making the promotion even more special is a limited edition festive collection featuring a glittering selection of antique gold and temple jewellery, playful floral inspired Rangeen pieces, as well as traditional mangalsutra sets and contemporary designs in diamond, gold and precious stones.

The Joyalukkas Golden Diwali promotion is available across the brand’s over 130 showrooms in the UK, USA, GCC, India and Asia till the 21st of October 2017.

About Joyalukkas Group:

Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion dollar global conglomerate, with varied business interests. The group operates its various business operations across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, London, USA and India. The group businesses include jewellery, money exchange, fashion & textiles, luxury air charters, malls and realty. Joyalukkas employs over 8,000 professionals across the world, and is one of the most awarded and recognised jewellery retail chains in the world.