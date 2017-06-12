Joyalukkas announces Shop & Win 60 Kg Gold promotion

The world’s favourite jeweller is gearing up for a sizzling promotion with a 60KG gold giveaway. Joyalukkas has consistently launched massive promotions during summer since it opened its doors 30 years ago and 2017 is no exception. This year’s promotion will see lucky shoppers go home with up to 1.5KG gold in USA through raffle draws.

“Opening showrooms in the USA is a dream come true for all of us at Joyalukkas Group,” said Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group. “USA is an exciting location and we are looking forward to providing the quality of jewellery and service Joyalukkas is known for to the cosmopolitan mix of customers here. The response to the opening our showrooms in USA was heartwarming and we strive to return this great reception with the sizzling promotion, great value and quality service for all customers.”

Shoppers get 1 raffle coupon to enter the raffle draw for 60KG gold upon purchase of gold jewellery worth USD 200 and above. They also get 2 raffle coupons on purchase of diamond and polki jewellery. Adding to this exciting opportunity are generous offers.

Joyalukkas’s Shop & Win Upto 60KG gold giveaway is till July 31, 2017.

The Joyalukkas USA showrooms show cases a mix of traditional, ethno contemporary and international designs that have won of hearts and following of customers around the world in exclusive Joyalukkas brands, such as Veda Temple Jewellery, Pride Diamonds, Eleganza Polki Diamonds, Masaaki Pearls, Zenina Turkish Jewellery, Li’l Joy Kids Jewellery, the Apurva Antique collection & Ratna Precious Stone Jewellery, along with exquisite pieces in gold, diamond, precious stones, platinum and pearl.

About Joyalukkas Group:

Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion dollar global conglomerate, with varied business interests. The group operates its various business operations across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, London, USA and India. The group businesses include jewellery, money exchange, fashion & textiles, luxury air charters, malls and realty. Joyalukkas employs over 8,000 professionals across the world, and is one of the most awarded and recognized jewellery retail chains in the world.