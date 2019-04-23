Joyalukkas A.S. Rao Nagar, Hyderabad inaugurated by iconic Bollywood star Kajol Devgan

HYDERABAD

The world’s favourite jeweller, Joyalukkas, further expanded into India by inaugurating their brand-new showroom in A.S. Rao Nagar, Hyderabad.

It was opened on 17th April 2019 and Joyalukkas Brand Ambassador and iconic Bollywood star Kajol Devgan officiated at the event.

She also unveiled the much awaited Akshaya Tritiya Collections during her visit.

“Hyderabad is special for us. Our customers’ support and patronage has encouraged us to expand our presence here” said Joy Alukkas, Chairman & MD, Joyalukkas Group.

Kajol, the Joyalukkas Brand Ambassador said, “I am extremely excited to be a part Joyalukkas. I am not only honored to inaugurate the new showroom but also I unveiled the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya collections. Other than this, I had the pleasure of meeting thousands of jewellery lovers who come for the grand opening.”

Joyalukkas’ new showroom offers its customers the same world-class shopping jewellery experience expected from its brand.

For diamond lovers, the new showroom has a dedicated floor for diamond jewellery, covering the latest in trend, style and design.

To celebrate the opening, Joyalukkas has a ‘Free Sure Gifts’ offer to reward every customer for their purchase.

Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman & MD, Joyalukkas Group said “The brand-new showroom in A.S. Rao Nagar, Hyderabad is a step further to our vision 2020 of having 200 showrooms across the world. Our vision is to ornament the world and hence we are spreading our presence to make Joyalukkas accessible to every jewellery lover around the world. I cordially invite all the residents in and around A.S. Rao Nagar to visit our new showroom, explore our exclusive traditional Hyderabadi jewellery collection and take advantage of our best in products, services and our ‘Free Sure Gifts’ offer.”

During the inaugural ‘Free Sure Gifts’ offer period, customers will also be presented with free home appliances on every purchase.

Customers can also avail the exclusive celebratory offer across all showrooms in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from the above offer, patrons can also enjoy free maintenance and a one-year free insurance on all jewellery purchased at Joyalukkas.