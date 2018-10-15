Jewelry thieves targeting Indian American business owners, police say

Investigators are looking into the multiple jewelry heists that are ongoing throughout the country and are specifically targeting the Indian American community.

According to a FOX 8 report, the recent robbery took place in an Indian American-owned motel in Norwalk, Ohio, where police are sharing a surveillance video of the heist in hopes to catch the thieves.

Police are saying that the Indian American community is mainly being targeted because of how expensive their jewelry is and how important it is when associated with their customs and culture.

“This group is very organized. They’re probably moving onto another location and are going to do the same thing,” Sgt. Seth Fry told FOX 8, adding that the van they used to escape was found without a license plate at a farm outside the city.

They stole $20,000 worth of ornate jewelry from the owner’s living quarters before they fled the scene, Fry reported, suspecting that the group might be checking online records to identify businesses owned by Indian Americans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk Police Department at 419-663-6780.