Jewelry Store Owner Sentenced To 2 Years For Credit Card Scam

By a Staff Writer

A New Jersey jewelry store owner of Indian origin, who used his business to further one of the largest credit card fraud schemes ever charged by the Justice Department was sentenced Nov. 30, to two years in prison.

Vinod Dadlani, 53, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Judge Thompson imposed the sentence at a Trenton federal court.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Thompson sentenced Dadlani to two years of supervised release and ordered him to pay forfeiture of $411,000.

Dadlani’s and co- conspirators constructed an elaborate network of false identities across the country and maintained more than 1,800 “drop addresses,” including houses, apartments and post office boxes, which they used as the mailing addresses for the false identities.

The massive fraud caused more than $200 million in confirmed losses to businesses and financial institutions, a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman said.

Many of these debts were incurred at Dadlani’s Jersey City, New Jersey, jewelry store, among many other locations. During his guilty plea proceeding, Dadlani admitted he worked with other conspirators who came to his store and allowed them to swipe cards he knew did not legitimately belong to them.

Dadlani would then split the proceeds of the phony transactions with the conspirators.

Dadlani was indicted in October 2013 as part of a conspiracy – led by mostly South Asians including Tahir Lodhi, Babar Qureshi, and Ijaz Butt. Since then, 19 people, including Dadlani, have pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme.